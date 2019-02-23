Ann Schlimm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Ann Schlimm, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ann Schlimm, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Erie, PA.
Locations
Glenwood Family Medicine213 E 41st St, Erie, PA 16504 Directions (814) 864-4987Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 11:45amFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ann Schlimm?
i often have problems with docs who just dont deal with "me" in a way that makes it easy for both to understand each other thus making it difficult to come to understandings about what is best for me...communications are difficult. But i have yet to encounter such problems starting with the gals behind the desk right up to Miss Ann herself its always a relaxing and light hearted atmosphere which is much appreciated
About Ann Schlimm, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700124104
Frequently Asked Questions
Ann Schlimm accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ann Schlimm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ann Schlimm works at
2 patients have reviewed Ann Schlimm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ann Schlimm.
