Dr. Ann Pritt, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pritt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Pritt, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ann Pritt, PHD is a Counselor in Kaysville, UT.
Dr. Pritt works at
Locations
-
1
Association for Personal Development PC447 N 300 W Ste 7, Kaysville, UT 84037 Directions (801) 721-7878
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Elderplan
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Molina Healthcare
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pritt?
I’ve had a few therapists, but none as effective for me. Her goal was to get me healthy and have me move on with life, not see her for the rest of my life. I’ve already recommended her to many friends. They’ve seen the difference in me and asked.
About Dr. Ann Pritt, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1093911877
Education & Certifications
- Oberlin College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pritt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pritt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pritt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pritt works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pritt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pritt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pritt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pritt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.