Ann Padilla, ARNP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Ann Padilla, ARNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Bellevue, WA. 

Ann Padilla works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Overlake Clinics - Psychiatry
    1750 112th Ave NE Ste B102, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 688-5460
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ann Padilla, ARNP
    About Ann Padilla, ARNP

    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1508931643
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.