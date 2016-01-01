See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Silverdale, WA
Ann Ohlin, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Ann Ohlin, ARNP

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ann Ohlin, ARNP is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Silverdale, WA. 

Ann Ohlin works at Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Michael in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Michael
    1950 NW Myhre Rd Fl 2, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Ann Ohlin?

Photo: Ann Ohlin, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Ann Ohlin, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Ann Ohlin to family and friends

Ann Ohlin's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Ann Ohlin

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ann Ohlin, ARNP.

About Ann Ohlin, ARNP

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1497057210
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Frequently Asked Questions

Ann Ohlin, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ann Ohlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Ann Ohlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ann Ohlin works at Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Michael in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Ann Ohlin’s profile.

Ann Ohlin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ann Ohlin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ann Ohlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ann Ohlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.