Ann Nolan, PMHNP-BC

Ann Nolan, PMHNP-BC

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ann Nolan, PMHNP-BC is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.

Ann Nolan works at Mentis Psychiatry in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Newtown, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mentis Psychiatry
    116 Village Blvd Ste 200, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 309-1625
  2. 2
    12 Penns Trl, Newtown, PA 18940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 309-1625

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Princeton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Comorbidity
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Comorbidity
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Comorbidity
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism Spectrum Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Comorbid Psychiatric Disorders
Depressive Disorders
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Mixed-State Bipolar Disorder
Outpatient Psychiatry
Panic Disorder
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychiatric Issues in Palliative Care
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychosis
Psychotherapy With Medication Management

About Ann Nolan, PMHNP-BC

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1497306286
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing
Medical Education

