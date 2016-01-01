Ann Nichols has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ann Nichols, MFT
Ann Nichols, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV.
- 1 6765 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 341-9855
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1609003698
Ann Nichols accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ann Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
