Ann Narimasu-Phomenone, AUD

Audiology
5 (6)
Ann Narimasu-Phomenone, AUD is an Audiology in Honolulu, HI. 

Ann Narimasu-Phomenone works at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children
    1319 Punahou St, Honolulu, HI 96826 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 983-8230
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 11, 2022
    I have gone through 4 audiologists with my hearing aid over the years and in comparison, Ann is my latest and greatest,...THE BEST. She has the equipment and thoroughly examines my ears to make adjustments as hearing declines over time. She explains how to use your hearing aids and customize it on your phone. I learned and applied myself. She even cleaned out the earwax which was apparently stuck for a long time. Compare and switch, I did.
    Patient Kevin — Mar 11, 2022
    About Ann Narimasu-Phomenone, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942407325
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

