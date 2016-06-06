Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ann Marshall, PHD
Dr. Ann Marshall, PHD is a Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Treatment and Consultation16935 W Bernardo Dr Ste 110, San Diego, CA 92127 Directions (858) 674-4601
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr.Marshall is a very caring, compassionate therapist. She shoots from the hip and is very honest, Christian woman, and a great listener! Thanks for your support...
About Dr. Ann Marshall, PHD
- Psychology
Dr. Marshall accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.