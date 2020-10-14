Ann-Margaret Asher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ann-Margaret Asher, CNP
Ann-Margaret Asher, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pasadena, CA.
Ann-Margaret Asher works at
Huntington Family Medicine50 Bellefontaine St Ste 403, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 792-1912
Ann Asher has provided me with the best adult healthcare I have had! I went for a long time without a PCP and I’m so glad I found this practice. Ann can handle everything and when you need a doctor, they are there for you at this practice, they can help you with whatever you need. I have never had to wait long, the staff has always been kind and helpful, I just do not have enough food things to say. I recommend them to everyone I know! Ann is very smart and experienced and the whole practice seems to be.
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
English
NPI: 1447375712
2 patients have reviewed Ann-Margaret Asher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ann-Margaret Asher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ann-Margaret Asher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ann-Margaret Asher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.