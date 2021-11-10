Ann Jesse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ann Jesse, FNP
Overview
Ann Jesse, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Ann Jesse works at
Locations
-
1
University Medical Center of El Paso4815 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 521-7866Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ann Jesse?
Ann has always been a good resource for me to go to when I'm not feeling well. Her staff has ALWAYS attended to me well. Make note that if you need to reach Ann, she may not return your call until late in the same day or the following day (depending on when you call).
About Ann Jesse, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1073562948
Frequently Asked Questions
Ann Jesse accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ann Jesse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ann Jesse works at
4 patients have reviewed Ann Jesse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ann Jesse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ann Jesse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ann Jesse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.