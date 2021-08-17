Ann Itzkowitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ann Itzkowitz, MA
Ann Itzkowitz, MA is a Psychologist in Philadelphia, PA.
Uromed Inc.1800 John F Kennedy Blvd Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (215) 232-0717
- Aetna
She saved my daughter's life. That daughter is now saving lives at the M.S. Hershey Medical Center.
About Ann Itzkowitz, MA
- Psychology
- English
Ann Itzkowitz accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ann Itzkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Ann Itzkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ann Itzkowitz.
