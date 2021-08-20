Ann Gould has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ann Gould, PA
Overview
Ann Gould, PA is a Physician Assistant in Salem, OR.
Ann Gould works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Groundswell Integrative Healthcare Inc.374 Owens St SE Ste 100, Salem, OR 97302 Directions (503) 399-1400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ann Gould?
She is the doctor to both of my children 4 years and under. They both love her. Recently my 1 year old had a high fever for 4 days. Well she called everyday to check up on him. We all love her so much!
About Ann Gould, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1598965238
Frequently Asked Questions
Ann Gould accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ann Gould has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ann Gould works at
8 patients have reviewed Ann Gould. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ann Gould.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ann Gould, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ann Gould appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.