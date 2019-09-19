Ann Ruffalo, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ann Ruffalo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ann Ruffalo, PA
Overview
Ann Ruffalo, PA is a Dermatologist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Iowa Coll Of Med.
Ann Ruffalo works at
Locations
Drs Sarin & Indrisano LLC10801 Lockwood Dr Ste 280, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Directions (301) 593-6072
Mercy Ottumwa Medical Clinic1005 Pennsylvania Ave, Ottumwa, IA 52501 Directions (641) 682-4594
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Definitely a great medical office! The staff doesn't treat you like you're just another patient, they care about you as if you are family. Everyone greets you with a smile. The new location is now closer and convenient for me. I'm Happy to have found Jivana Care when I moved up here! Dr. Ruffalo is helping me improve and maintain good health. Can't have it any other way! - K. Scott
About Ann Ruffalo, PA
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1316249402
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Ann Ruffalo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ann Ruffalo accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ann Ruffalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Ann Ruffalo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ann Ruffalo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ann Ruffalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ann Ruffalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.