Ann Doherty, LPC

Counseling
Ann Doherty, LPC is a Counselor in Winston Salem, NC. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    453 W End Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 655-5702

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1336192418
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ann Doherty, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ann Doherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ann Doherty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ann Doherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Ann Doherty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ann Doherty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ann Doherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ann Doherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

