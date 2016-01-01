See All Nurse Practitioners in Oakland, CA
Ann Daleiden, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Ann Daleiden, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ann Daleiden, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Oakland, CA. 

Ann Daleiden works at Family Practice Medical Group in Oakland, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Andre Tarin, NP
Andre Tarin, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Dina Laveaux, ARNP
Dina Laveaux, ARNP
0 (0)
View Profile
Kimberly Hildebrant, ARNP
Kimberly Hildebrant, ARNP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Practice Medical Group of Oakland
    350 30th St Ste 407, Oakland, CA 94609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 419-0230

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Ann Daleiden?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Ann Daleiden, NP
How would you rate your experience with Ann Daleiden, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Ann Daleiden to family and friends

Ann Daleiden's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Ann Daleiden

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ann Daleiden, NP.

About Ann Daleiden, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1093815540
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ann Daleiden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Ann Daleiden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ann Daleiden works at Family Practice Medical Group in Oakland, CA. View the full address on Ann Daleiden’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Ann Daleiden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ann Daleiden.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ann Daleiden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ann Daleiden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Ann Daleiden, NP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.