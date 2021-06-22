See All Counselors in Bourbonnais, IL
Ann Brzeszkiewicz, LCPC Icon-share Share Profile

Ann Brzeszkiewicz, LCPC

Counseling
3.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ann Brzeszkiewicz, LCPC is a Counselor in Bourbonnais, IL. 

Ann Brzeszkiewicz works at Phoenix Services Inc in Bourbonnais, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Services Inc
    110 Mooney Dr Ste 1, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 933-7887
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ann Brzeszkiewicz?

    Jun 22, 2021
    I don’t understand why she is getting bad reviews. Ann Marie has been incredibly helpful and understanding, even with my difficult and complex diagnosis. I’ve been seeing her for well over a year and is definitely in my top 2 favorite therapists I’ve ever had. She listened to me and understood me, unlike other doctors that just wanted to shove pills down my throat; she was able to finally get me the correct diagnosis and the correct therapy to help me. She has helped me tremendously and I will forever recommend her. She genuinely cares for her patients and isn’t all about the money. Overall, very understanding, laid back, professional, and educated. Love her!
    Jennifer Rose — Jun 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ann Brzeszkiewicz, LCPC
    How would you rate your experience with Ann Brzeszkiewicz, LCPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ann Brzeszkiewicz to family and friends

    Ann Brzeszkiewicz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ann Brzeszkiewicz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ann Brzeszkiewicz, LCPC.

    About Ann Brzeszkiewicz, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609951169
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ann Brzeszkiewicz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ann Brzeszkiewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ann Brzeszkiewicz works at Phoenix Services Inc in Bourbonnais, IL. View the full address on Ann Brzeszkiewicz’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Ann Brzeszkiewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ann Brzeszkiewicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ann Brzeszkiewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ann Brzeszkiewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ann Brzeszkiewicz, LCPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.