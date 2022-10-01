Ann Bixler, LLP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ann Bixler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ann Bixler, LLP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ann Bixler, LLP is a Counselor in Grand Rapids, MI.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3330 Claystone St Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 942-8060
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I see a lot of negative reviews but that has not been my experience. Ann has been incredibly helpful for me. She is the first therapist I have trusted enough to cry in front of and respects my identity. I see a lot of past trans clients of hers that have had some struggles and I’m sorry for that. I am non-binary and not once has she questioned that. However, everyone’s journey is different.
About Ann Bixler, LLP
- Counseling
- English
- 1265403380
Frequently Asked Questions
Ann Bixler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ann Bixler accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ann Bixler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Ann Bixler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ann Bixler.
