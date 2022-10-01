See All Counselors in Grand Rapids, MI
Ann Bixler, LLP is a Counselor in Grand Rapids, MI. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    3330 Claystone St Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 (616) 942-8060
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Priority Health

    Oct 01, 2022
    I see a lot of negative reviews but that has not been my experience. Ann has been incredibly helpful for me. She is the first therapist I have trusted enough to cry in front of and respects my identity. I see a lot of past trans clients of hers that have had some struggles and I’m sorry for that. I am non-binary and not once has she questioned that. However, everyone’s journey is different.
    About Ann Bixler, LLP

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265403380
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ann Bixler, LLP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ann Bixler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ann Bixler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Ann Bixler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Ann Bixler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ann Bixler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ann Bixler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ann Bixler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

