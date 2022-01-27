See All Physicians Assistants in New York, NY
Anjoli Zejdlik, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (4)
Anjoli Zejdlik, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY. 

Anjoli Zejdlik works at Nymd Center in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Nymd Center
    800 2nd Ave Fl 9, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 244-7594

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jan 27, 2022
I have had Anjoli as my provider for my annual exam twice now, and she has always been pleasant, knowledgeable, informed, and forthcoming with information. Additionally, she has always given me clear instructions regarding what to expect as well as next steps. I will say that I have had several issues with the front desk staff (e.g., not scheduling me for the right service, not appearing to be knowledgable regarding billing, etc.). However, I keep going to this office because Anjoli and Dr. McBride provide excellent services once you get past the front desk. Please note that the 5 stars are for Anjoli, not the front desk staff (I would give the front desk staff 2 stars).
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
  • English
  • 1568933232
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Anjoli Zejdlik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Anjoli Zejdlik works at Nymd Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Anjoli Zejdlik’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Anjoli Zejdlik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anjoli Zejdlik.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anjoli Zejdlik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anjoli Zejdlik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

