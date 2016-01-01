Dr. Vermund accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anita Vermund, PHD
Overview
Dr. Anita Vermund, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Irvine, CA.
Dr. Vermund works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Patricia Kovars, LMFT-Virtual Therapy19742 MacArthur Blvd Ste 125, Irvine, CA 92612 Directions (714) 402-6437
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vermund?
About Dr. Anita Vermund, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1114989282
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vermund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vermund works at
Dr. Vermund has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vermund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vermund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vermund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.