Anita M Velasco, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Anita M Velasco, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Anita M Velasco works at Oak Street Health Atrisco in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Atrisco
    4208 Central Ave SW Ste G, Albuquerque, NM 87105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 886-2658
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Anita M Velasco, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1932430501
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

