Anita M Velasco, NP
Anita M Velasco, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Locations
Oak Street Health Atrisco4208 Central Ave SW Ste G, Albuquerque, NM 87105 Directions (505) 886-2658
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Anita was amazing to work with. Because of her insight, hard work and caring attitude we were finally able to get an appropriate diagnosis for my daughter. She took the time to listen and did a thorough exam. She is thoughtful, knowledgeable and really seems to care about her patients.
About Anita M Velasco, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1932430501
Frequently Asked Questions
Anita M Velasco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Anita M Velasco accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Anita M Velasco using Healthline FindCare.
Anita M Velasco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anita M Velasco works at
10 patients have reviewed Anita M Velasco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anita M Velasco.
