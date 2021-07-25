See All Counselors in Panama City, FL
Dr. Anita Pembleton, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Anita Pembleton, PHD

Counseling
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Anita Pembleton, PHD is a Counselor in Panama City, FL. 

Dr. Pembleton works at AP Family Life Educational Consulting Svs in Panama City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    AP Family Life Educational Consulting
    3230 E 15th St, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 763-0708
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pembleton?

    Jul 25, 2021
    Dr. Pembleton offers exceptional unbiased services and counseling via longitudinal and empirical evaluation. She and her staff have made themselves available in all aspects of the clients' needs. Their professionalism and care exceeds expectations in various aspects of individual healing and ensure a positive quality of living after any traumatic episode or situation. The lessons learned, hence are carried over and essential after treatment, and will enable any individual for future unexpected scenarios. Thank You.
    Client — Jul 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anita Pembleton, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anita Pembleton, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pembleton to family and friends

    Dr. Pembleton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pembleton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anita Pembleton, PHD.

    About Dr. Anita Pembleton, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750567707
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anita Pembleton, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pembleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pembleton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pembleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pembleton works at AP Family Life Educational Consulting Svs in Panama City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pembleton’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pembleton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pembleton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pembleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pembleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anita Pembleton, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.