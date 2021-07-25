Dr. Anita Pembleton, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pembleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Pembleton, PHD
Overview
Dr. Anita Pembleton, PHD is a Counselor in Panama City, FL.
Locations
AP Family Life Educational Consulting3230 E 15th St, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 763-0708Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pembleton offers exceptional unbiased services and counseling via longitudinal and empirical evaluation. She and her staff have made themselves available in all aspects of the clients' needs. Their professionalism and care exceeds expectations in various aspects of individual healing and ensure a positive quality of living after any traumatic episode or situation. The lessons learned, hence are carried over and essential after treatment, and will enable any individual for future unexpected scenarios. Thank You.
About Dr. Anita Pembleton, PHD
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pembleton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pembleton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pembleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pembleton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pembleton.
