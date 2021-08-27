Dr. Anita Le, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Le, OD
Overview
Dr. Anita Le, OD is an Optometrist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from Northeastern State Univeristy College Of Optometry.
Dr. Le works at
Locations
-
1
Nicole M. Kish Od & Associates PC1901 NW Expressway Ste 1082, Oklahoma City, OK 73118 Directions (405) 848-8845
-
2
Elite Eye Care Tulsa7021 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 307-1546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Le?
I have worn glasses for many years and it is normally a regular checkup but when it wasn’t I was lucky to bs seeing Dr. Le. She found a problem that turned out to be serious. I had a hole in my macula. They immediately referred me to a specialist. All turned out well and I will continue to see Dr. Le because I have the greatest confidence that I can trust her and her staff.
About Dr. Anita Le, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1982625679
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern State Univeristy College Of Optometry
- Centenary College Of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.