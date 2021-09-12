Dr. Giunta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anita Giunta, PHD
Overview
Dr. Anita Giunta, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Islip, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 374 Islip Ave Ste 205, Islip, NY 11751 Directions (631) 859-0475
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Giunta for a months and her insights were very good and her ability to explain various aspects of the situations was very helpful.
About Dr. Anita Giunta, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1871711366
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giunta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giunta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Giunta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giunta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giunta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giunta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.