Anita Dubose, NP
Overview
Anita Dubose, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camden, SC.
Locations
MUSC Health Primary Care Haile St.1344 Haile St, Camden, SC 29020 Directions (803) 432-1996
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Anita Dubose, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1386696169
Frequently Asked Questions
Anita Dubose accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anita Dubose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anita Dubose has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Anita Dubose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anita Dubose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anita Dubose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.