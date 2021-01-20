Anita Desonia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Anita Desonia, MS
Overview
Anita Desonia, MS is a Counselor in Panama City, FL.
Anita Desonia works at
Locations
Lynne Schneider LLC2682 Chapman Dr, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 215-6956
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Anita was great. My son was a patient; however Anita would talk with me also prior to his visit, and it was so personable, and made you very comfortable to having open and honest conversations to receive the best counsel. She was not overly religious or supportive of medical during my visits with her; which I enjoyed. No guilt, no pressure, just show up as you! Great counselor, highly recommend.
About Anita Desonia, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1639354749
Anita Desonia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anita Desonia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Anita Desonia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anita Desonia.
