Anita Desonia, MS

Counseling
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Anita Desonia, MS is a Counselor in Panama City, FL. 

Anita Desonia works at Lynne Schneider LLC in Panama City, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lynne Schneider LLC
    2682 Chapman Dr, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 215-6956
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Anita Desonia, MS

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639354749
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anita Desonia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Anita Desonia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anita Desonia works at Lynne Schneider LLC in Panama City, FL. View the full address on Anita Desonia’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Anita Desonia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anita Desonia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anita Desonia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anita Desonia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

