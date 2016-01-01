Anita Bavarsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Anita Bavarsky, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Anita Bavarsky, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Woodland Hills, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 23123 Ventura Blvd Ste 207, Woodland Hills, CA 91364 Directions (818) 340-4999
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anita Bavarsky?
About Anita Bavarsky, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Hebrew
- 1740481761
Frequently Asked Questions
Anita Bavarsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anita Bavarsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anita Bavarsky speaks Hebrew.
2 patients have reviewed Anita Bavarsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anita Bavarsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anita Bavarsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anita Bavarsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.