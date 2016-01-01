See All Family Doctors in Menahga, MN
Anita Bagstad, APRN

Family Medicine
1 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Anita Bagstad, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Menahga, MN. 

Anita Bagstad works at Essentia Health-Menahga Clinic in Menahga, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Menahga Clinic
    212 Aspen Ave NE, Menahga, MN 56464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthEOS
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • PreferredOne
    • Sanford Health Plan
    • Security Health Plan (SHP)
    • Ucare
    • WPS Health Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Anita Bagstad, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1205206117
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anita Bagstad, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Anita Bagstad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Anita Bagstad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Anita Bagstad works at Essentia Health-Menahga Clinic in Menahga, MN.

    2 patients have reviewed Anita Bagstad. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anita Bagstad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anita Bagstad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

