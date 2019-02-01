See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Rincon, GA
Anisa Grantham, LPC

Bariatric Surgery
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Anisa Grantham, LPC is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Rincon, GA. 

Anisa Grantham works at Chambless Counseling in Rincon, GA with other offices in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rincon Recovery Resources
    108 International Dr, Rincon, GA 31326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 826-0918
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Memorial Health Bariatrics
    4700 Waters Ave Bldg 400, Savannah, GA 31404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 350-3438
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Health University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Addiction
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Anisa Grantham, LPC

Specialties
  • Bariatric Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1619014255
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Georgia Southern University
Frequently Asked Questions

Anisa Grantham, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anisa Grantham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Anisa Grantham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Anisa Grantham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Anisa Grantham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anisa Grantham.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anisa Grantham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anisa Grantham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

