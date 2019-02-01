Anisa Grantham, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anisa Grantham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Anisa Grantham, LPC
Anisa Grantham, LPC is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Rincon, GA.
Anisa Grantham works at
Rincon Recovery Resources
108 International Dr, Rincon, GA 31326
(912) 826-0918
Tuesday 11:00am - 7:00pm
Wednesday 11:00am - 7:00pm
Thursday 11:00am - 7:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 12:00pm
Memorial Health Bariatrics
4700 Waters Ave Bldg 400, Savannah, GA 31404
(912) 350-3438
Monday 7:00am - 3:30pm
Tuesday 7:00am - 3:30pm
Wednesday 7:00am - 3:30pm
Thursday 7:00am - 3:30pm
Friday 7:00am - 3:30pm
Memorial Health University Medical Center
When I was told that I had to go through counseling I was very apprehensive about the entire process. However, meeting and working with Anisa was probably one the best parts of my weight loss journey to date (outside of surgery :) ). Anisa helped me with getting through several issues that I had not realized were contributing to my weight problems and concerns. She is amazing at what she does!!!!!
Bariatric Surgery
English
NPI: 1619014255
Georgia Southern University
Anisa Grantham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Anisa Grantham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anisa Grantham works at
9 patients have reviewed Anisa Grantham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anisa Grantham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anisa Grantham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anisa Grantham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.