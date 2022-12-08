See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Glendale, CA
Overview

Dr. Ani Baroni, OD is an Optometrist in Glendale, CA. 

Dr. Baroni works at Comprehensive Community Health Centers Inc in Glendale, CA with other offices in Sunland, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Community Health Centers Inc
    801 S Chevy Chase Dr Ste 250, Glendale, CA 91205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 265-2264
  2. 2
    Comprhnsv Community Health Centers Inc.
    8316 Foothill Blvd, Sunland, CA 91040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 273-8800
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 08, 2022
    she is very understanding and professional. I highly recommend her.
    About Dr. Ani Baroni, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1487826871
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Baroni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baroni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Baroni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baroni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baroni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baroni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

