See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Stockton, CA
Angie Nicholas, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Angie Nicholas, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Angie Nicholas, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Stockton, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Jennifer Stark, MA
Jennifer Stark, MA
0 (0)
View Profile
Lisa Dobias, MFTI
Lisa Dobias, MFTI
0 (0)
View Profile
Rebecca Pedersen, LMFT
Rebecca Pedersen, LMFT
6 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    4545 Georgetown Pl, Stockton, CA 95207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 224-4994

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Self-Injury Behavior Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Tricare
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Angie Nicholas?

    Jan 13, 2016
    Angie was easy to talk to and she listened to me. I received some valuable insight into how to deal with something that was emotionally draining.
    Stockton, CA — Jan 13, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Angie Nicholas, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Angie Nicholas, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Angie Nicholas to family and friends

    Angie Nicholas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Angie Nicholas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Angie Nicholas, LMFT.

    About Angie Nicholas, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679713796
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • San Jose State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angie Nicholas, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angie Nicholas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Angie Nicholas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Angie Nicholas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Angie Nicholas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angie Nicholas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angie Nicholas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angie Nicholas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Angie Nicholas, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.