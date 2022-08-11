Angie Cain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Angie Cain, PA
Overview
Angie Cain, PA is a Physician Assistant in Columbia, SC.
Angie Cain works at
Locations
-
1
Lexington Internists Laurel1750 Laurel St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 779-3378
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Angie Cain?
Dr Cain is very good at determining a proper diagnosis. She discovered a heart valve problem with my husband during an annual physical. He had no idea there was an issue.
About Angie Cain, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1659556892
Frequently Asked Questions
Angie Cain accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angie Cain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Angie Cain works at
2 patients have reviewed Angie Cain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angie Cain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angie Cain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angie Cain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.