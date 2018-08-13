Angie Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Angie Brown, RN
Overview
Angie Brown, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN.
Angie Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Physician Network610 E Southport Rd Ste 205, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 781-7370
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Angie Brown?
Angie was extremely patient with me and listened to EVERYTHING I had to say with what was going on . Angie was sincere and you could tell she was listening and not just dismissing . I DO NOT go to doctors often. But I learnt situation get so bad I can't deal with it on my own any longer. Angie was wanting answers just as bad as myself. I'm a young mother and actively play softball, so most of the time I'm looked past, not with Angie Brown. Thank you so much and fingers crossed for good results!
About Angie Brown, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871726034
Frequently Asked Questions
Angie Brown accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angie Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Angie Brown works at
Angie Brown has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Angie Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angie Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angie Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.