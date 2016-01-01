See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Osage Beach, MO
Angie Barker, LPC

Marriage & Family Therapy
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Angie Barker, LPC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Osage Beach, MO. 

Angie Barker works at Mental Wellness, LLC in Osage Beach, MO with other offices in Macomb, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mental Wellness, LLC
    1191 Highway KK Ste 101, Osage Beach, MO 65065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 302-7241
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Counseling Cares PC
    233 S MCARTHUR ST, Macomb, IL 61455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 833-2255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Blessing Hospital
  • Fort Madison Community Hospital
  • Galesburg Cottage Hospital
  • Genesis Medical Center, Aledo
  • Graham Hospital Association
  • OSF St. Mary Medical Center
  • Saint Mary Hospital
  • Sarah D Culbertson Memorial Hospital
  • Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center -West Burlington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Angie Barker, LPC

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336499219
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • WESTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angie Barker, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angie Barker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Angie Barker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Angie Barker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Angie Barker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angie Barker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angie Barker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angie Barker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

