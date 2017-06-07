See All Chiropractors in Brooklyn, NY
Chiropractic
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Angelo Ferrieri, DC is a Chiropractor in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Ferrieri works at Ferrieri Chiropractic Wellness PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ferrieri Chiropractic Wellness PC
    26 Court St Ste 1905, Brooklyn, NY 11242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 852-3535
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 07, 2017
    Dr. Ferrieri is the best!!!. I have suffered from moderate to severe back pain since I was a teenager and have had my share of chiropractors. After not getting much relief or results from my last chiropractor I decided to find a past favorite - Dr. Erde. I was told he he retired ad Dr. Ferrieri had taken over. I gave Dr F. a try and by far he is the BEST!!! I appreciate his genuine concern, patience, manner and his miracle hands. Plus his office is always well kept and clean.
    Jun 07, 2017
    About Dr. Angelo Ferrieri, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609955889
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angelo Ferrieri, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrieri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ferrieri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferrieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferrieri works at Ferrieri Chiropractic Wellness PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ferrieri’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrieri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrieri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferrieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferrieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

