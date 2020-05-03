See All Nurse Practitioners in Plantation, FL
Angella John, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
Angella John, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Plantation, FL. 

Angella John works at Morrison Medical Associates, PA in Plantation, FL.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richard A Mclean MD PA
    Richard A Mclean MD PA
4101 NW 4th St Ste 109, Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 792-6900

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 03, 2020
Last night I was having excruciating ear and neck pain that kept me up for the most part of the night; I called my health care provider's (Office, (MotherDaughter PC) the next morning and spoke to Angella John who is one of the provider, I told her of my experience, I was seen by her via Telemed in her virtual office. I am grateful for the way my health concern was handle by her. It is so comforting knowing in times like these, when we are face with different health issues and need to be seen in an emergency in such a difficult time as this and received the care, and attention that can help you to recover to better health. A proscription was send in to my pharmacy. Thanks to MotherDaughter PC.
Sonia Nelson — May 03, 2020
About Angella John, ARNP

  Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  English
  1962886705
Frequently Asked Questions

Angella John has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Angella John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Angella John works at Morrison Medical Associates, PA in Plantation, FL.

4 patients have reviewed Angella John. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angella John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angella John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

