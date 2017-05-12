Dr. Tindall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angelique Tindall, PHD
Overview
Dr. Angelique Tindall, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Spokane, WA.
Dr. Tindall works at
Locations
St. Luke's Rehabilitation Institute711 S Cowley St, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 838-4771
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tindall was caring and listened to my concerns and needs. Very professional and so helpful. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Angelique Tindall, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tindall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tindall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tindall. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tindall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tindall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tindall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.