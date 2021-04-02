Angelique Blanch is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angelique Blanch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Angelique Blanch
Offers telehealth
Overview
Angelique Blanch is a Psychotherapist in Jacksonville, FL.
Angelique Blanch works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy50 N Laura St Ste 2560, Jacksonville, FL 32202 Directions (786) 244-2403
-
2
Grow Therapy66 W Flagler St Ste 900, Miami, FL 33130 Directions (786) 244-7711Wednesday8:45am - 6:00pmSunday8:45am - 6:00pm
-
3
Creekside Family Practice1265 Creekside Pkwy Ste 208, Naples, FL 34108 Directions (239) 658-3000
-
4
Chs-uf Pediatric Dental Center1454 Madison Ave W Ste 801, Immokalee, FL 34142 Directions (239) 436-5775
-
5
Golden Gate Pediatrics5262 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116 Directions (239) 658-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Angelique Blanch?
Such a good listener. I feel like I could say anything and it wouldn’t shock Angelique and she really hears what I’m saying, even when I just need to vent about my day.
About Angelique Blanch
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1487095550
Frequently Asked Questions
Angelique Blanch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Angelique Blanch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angelique Blanch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Angelique Blanch works at
3 patients have reviewed Angelique Blanch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angelique Blanch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angelique Blanch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angelique Blanch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.