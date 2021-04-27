See All Physicians Assistants in Fort Worth, TX
Angelina Strickler, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Angelina Strickler, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth, Cook Children's Medical Center, JPS Family Health Center, Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Angelina Strickler works at HEAD NECK ONCOLOGIC, RECONSTRUCTIVE SKULL BASE SURGERY in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Health Care
    923 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 920-0484
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
  • Cook Children's Medical Center
  • JPS Family Health Center
  • Medical City Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acoustic Neuroma
Benign Positional Vertigo
External Ear Disorders
Acoustic Neuroma
Benign Positional Vertigo
External Ear Disorders

Acoustic Neuroma
Benign Positional Vertigo
External Ear Disorders
Hearing Loss
Mastoiditis
Meniere's Disease
Migrainous Vertigo
Ossicular Malformations, Familial
Otitis Media
Otorrhea
Otosclerosis
Skull Base Tumor
Suture Soft Tissue Wound
Vestibular Disorders
Vestibular Neuritis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 27, 2021
    very knowledgeable and explains well.
    Terry — Apr 27, 2021
    About Angelina Strickler, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • 5 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639682065
    Education & Certifications

    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    • Texas Christian University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angelina Strickler, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angelina Strickler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Angelina Strickler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Angelina Strickler works at HEAD NECK ONCOLOGIC, RECONSTRUCTIVE SKULL BASE SURGERY in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Angelina Strickler’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Angelina Strickler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angelina Strickler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angelina Strickler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angelina Strickler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

