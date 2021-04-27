Angelina Strickler, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angelina Strickler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Angelina Strickler, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Angelina Strickler, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth, Cook Children's Medical Center, JPS Family Health Center, Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Angelina Strickler works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Health Care923 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 920-0484Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
- Cook Children's Medical Center
- JPS Family Health Center
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Angelina Strickler?
very knowledgeable and explains well.
About Angelina Strickler, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1639682065
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Texas Christian University
Frequently Asked Questions
Angelina Strickler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Angelina Strickler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angelina Strickler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Angelina Strickler works at
2 patients have reviewed Angelina Strickler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angelina Strickler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angelina Strickler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angelina Strickler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.