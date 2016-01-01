Angelina Fontanez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angelina Fontanez, NCC
Overview
Angelina Fontanez, NCC is a Counselor in Phenix City, AL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 290 Lee Road 309, Phenix City, AL 36870 Directions (706) 888-0710
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Angelina Fontanez, NCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1245489392
Frequently Asked Questions
Angelina Fontanez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Angelina Fontanez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angelina Fontanez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angelina Fontanez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angelina Fontanez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.