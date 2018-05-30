Angelika Opiela has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Angelika Opiela, FNP-C
Angelika Opiela, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Arlington Heights, IL.
Ahc1640 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 210, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 255-7474
I've just started seeing Angelika recently, and she has by far been the most caring, understanding, and helpful person I've ever seen. She instantly puts you at ease, so down to earth, and thorough. Even if it's something outside of her scope of practice, she directs you to others who are on top of it. Her quality of care is top notch! I cannot say enough good things about her!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992254155
