Angelika Opiela, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Angelika Opiela, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Arlington Heights, IL. 

Angelika Opiela works at American Health Center Ltd in Arlington Heights, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ahc
    1640 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 210, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 255-7474

May 30, 2018
I've just started seeing Angelika recently, and she has by far been the most caring, understanding, and helpful person I've ever seen. She instantly puts you at ease, so down to earth, and thorough. Even if it's something outside of her scope of practice, she directs you to others who are on top of it. Her quality of care is top notch! I cannot say enough good things about her!
M.S. in Palatine, IL — May 30, 2018
About Angelika Opiela, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1992254155
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Angelika Opiela has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Angelika Opiela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Angelika Opiela works at American Health Center Ltd in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Angelika Opiela’s profile.

Angelika Opiela has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Angelika Opiela.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angelika Opiela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angelika Opiela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

