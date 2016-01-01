Dr. Angelica Tratter, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tratter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelica Tratter, PHD
Overview
Dr. Angelica Tratter, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Tratter works at
Locations
-
1
North Dallas Psychology6330 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 234, Dallas, TX 75240 Directions (214) 350-5980
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Angelica Tratter, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1710009568
Frequently Asked Questions
