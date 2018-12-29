Angelica Torres, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angelica Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Angelica Torres, PA
Overview
Angelica Torres, PA is a Dermatologist in Old Bridge, NJ. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine.
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Central NJ3548 US HIGHWAY 9, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 679-6300
Princeton Center for Dermatology800 Bunn Dr Ste 201, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-1033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Angelica Brewer is an excellent PA. Extremely professional, knowledgeable and thorough. Would highly recommend her and the office. Wait time was a mere three minutes.
About Angelica Torres, PA
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Rutgers University
5 patients have reviewed Angelica Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angelica Torres.
