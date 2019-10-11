Dr. Angelica Pereira, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pereira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelica Pereira, DPT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angelica Pereira, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Larchmont, NY.
Dr. Pereira works at
Locations
Recovery PT (Larchmont)1385 Boston Post Rd, Larchmont, NY 10538 Directions (914) 429-6447Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
Angelica was great, attentive and really helped with my knee buckling/clicking and now the issue has been resolved.
About Dr. Angelica Pereira, DPT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- 1497238232
