Dr. Angela Turnow, DPT

Physical Therapy
Dr. Angela Turnow, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Park Rapids, MN. 

Dr. Turnow works at Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic in Park Rapids, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic
    705 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Angela Turnow, DPT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1215471529
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes

