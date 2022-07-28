See All Nurse Practitioners in Danville, IN
Dr. Angela Thompson, DNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Angela Thompson, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Danville, IN. They graduated from Doctorate - Indiana State University and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.

Dr. Thompson works at Hendricks Endocrinology & Diabetes Specialists in Danville, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hendricks Endocrinology & Diabetes Specialists
    100 Hospital Ln Ste 205, Danville, IN 46122

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 28, 2022
Very thorough and caring medical professional.
Mark Wager — Jul 28, 2022
Photo: Dr. Angela Thompson, DNP
About Dr. Angela Thompson, DNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1881916203
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Doctorate - Indiana State University
Hospital Affiliations

  • Hendricks Regional Health

