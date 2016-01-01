Angela Thoerner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Thoerner, FNP
Overview
Angela Thoerner, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Savannah, GA.
Angela Thoerner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Memorial Health University Medical Center4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 350-4319Monday7:00am - 3:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Angela Thoerner?
About Angela Thoerner, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1609370980
Frequently Asked Questions
Angela Thoerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Angela Thoerner works at
Angela Thoerner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Thoerner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Thoerner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Thoerner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.