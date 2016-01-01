See All Nurse Practitioners in Savannah, GA
Angela Thoerner, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Angela Thoerner, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Savannah, GA. 

Angela Thoerner works at Memorial Health Physicians - Surgical Care in Savannah, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Health University Medical Center
    4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 350-4319
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Angela Thoerner, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1609370980
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Angela Thoerner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Angela Thoerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Angela Thoerner works at Memorial Health Physicians - Surgical Care in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Angela Thoerner’s profile.

Angela Thoerner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Thoerner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Thoerner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Thoerner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

