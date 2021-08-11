See All Nurse Practitioners in Cape Coral, FL
Angela Sterious, ARPN is a Nurse Practitioner in Cape Coral, FL. 

Angela Sterious works at Lee Community Healthcare Inc. - Cape Coral in Cape Coral, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lee Community Healthcare Dunbar
    1435 SE 8th Ter Ste E, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-7100
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Angela Sterious, ARPN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952717415
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angela Sterious has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Angela Sterious has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Angela Sterious works at Lee Community Healthcare Inc. - Cape Coral in Cape Coral, FL. View the full address on Angela Sterious’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Angela Sterious. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Sterious.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Sterious, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Sterious appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

