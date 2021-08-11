Angela Sterious has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Sterious, ARPN
Angela Sterious, ARPN is a Nurse Practitioner in Cape Coral, FL.
Lee Community Healthcare Dunbar1435 SE 8th Ter Ste E, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 343-7100
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Very through, listen to you. Commits to resolving issues. Complemented by whom ever she’s referred you to for her attention to detail.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952717415
Angela Sterious has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Angela Sterious. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Sterious.
