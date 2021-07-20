Angela Stathopoulos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Stathopoulos, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Angela Stathopoulos, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lansing, MI.
Angela Stathopoulos works at
Locations
-
1
Lansing Institute Of Behavioral Medicine3475 BELLE CHASE WAY, Lansing, MI 48911 Directions (517) 882-3732
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Angela Stathopoulos?
I have been seeing Angie between appointments with Dr. Meland for nearly 10 years. Angie has always been very empathetic to the craziness of my life, never judgemental, and has offered different perspectives to consider and strategies to help cope. In the past there were long wait times prior to my appointments, but this has improved significantly. I have never felt rushed during our appointments, and she is always leaves time for me to ask questions and to share anything that is on my mind. I don't know how I would have gotten through being pregnant and giving birth followed by severe post-partum anxiety / OCD multiple times without the help of Dr. Meland and Angie.
About Angela Stathopoulos, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306096193
Frequently Asked Questions
Angela Stathopoulos accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angela Stathopoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Angela Stathopoulos works at
3 patients have reviewed Angela Stathopoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Stathopoulos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Stathopoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Stathopoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.