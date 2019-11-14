See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Wayne, IN
Angela Sobieck, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Angela Sobieck, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Angela Sobieck works at Physical Medicine Consultants in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Physical Medicine Consultants
    7201 Engle Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 471-7197

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
  • Lutheran Health Network - The Orthopedic Hospital
  • Marion General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Neuritis
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Lutheran Preferred
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 14, 2019
    Beautiful Doctor inside and out! Address pain! Listens! Compassions! I only wish I would of found her years ago! Thank You!
    Tracie Spry — Nov 14, 2019
    Photo: Angela Sobieck, NP
    About Angela Sobieck, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023599651
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University Kokomo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angela Sobieck, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Sobieck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Angela Sobieck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Angela Sobieck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Angela Sobieck works at Physical Medicine Consultants in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Angela Sobieck’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Angela Sobieck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Sobieck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Sobieck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Sobieck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

