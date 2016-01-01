See All Nurse Practitioners in Danville, IN
Angela Sanders, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Angela Sanders, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Danville, IN. 

Angela Sanders works at Hendricks Regional Health Palliative Care in Danville, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology of Indiana LLC
    100 Hospital Ln Ste 105, Danville, IN 46122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Angela Sanders, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1407256613
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • INDIANA UNIVERSITY-PURDUE UNIVERSITY / INDIANAPOLIS
Hospital Affiliations

  • Hendricks Regional Health

